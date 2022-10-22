Meet the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre team at Twilight Food Market

TRYING something new to engage with the community, the team from Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (CHNC) is heading down to the Twilight Food Markets at Park Beach Reserve on Friday 28 October 2022.

“We thought it was a positive bit of fun to help people find out more about how they can engage and connect with the community,” Anna Joy, Co-ordinator at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The Twilight Market environment provides a great social opportunity for this.”

The team will provide information on all the programs, services and events of the Centre.

“In support of Mental Health Month, we will be encouraging people to take a box of tea, which includes two serves, and ‘Share a Bubble Tea with a Friend’.

“Sharing a drink with a friend is an excellent way to check in on someone and make sure they are travelling OK.

“Supporting and strengthening the community is a key role at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre and we look forward to meeting community members at the fabulous Twilight Food Markets on 28 October.

“CHNC offers a range of services and groups to support the health and wellbeing of the community including free generalist and financial counselling, legal assistance, support for survivors of child abuse, food and other emergency support, access to computers along with information referral and advocacy services.

“We engage the community in a range of groups and activities including craft groups, after school activities, and the Mentors for Men group that meet at the Centre each week,” said Anna.

Calling out to the community, Anna told NOTA, “We are also interested in hosting other groups that can support people to look after their mental health and stay well.”

The CHNC team advocates for people to be aware of Mental Health Month’s resources, especially the Way Ahead program: How to be a Mental Health Ally.

It guides people to listen.

“It sounds simple, but really listening to someone can take practice,” says the organisation.

“If someone is experiencing distress, communication might be difficult, taking the time to listen and understand makes space for a range of experiences, and doesn’t add pressure to the conversation.”

For more info contact Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre on (02) 6648 3694.

By Andrea FERRARI