Melissa Rullis-Duncan to Walk4BrainCancer in honour of late mother

MELISSA Rullis-Duncan, daughter of the late and beloved Miriam Rullis of the well-known Victor Rullis Funerals in Coffs Harbour, is heading to Sydney for Walk4BrainCancer this November, the annual walking event that brings together thousands of passionate members of the Australian community to raise funds for brain cancer research.

Miriam passed away on Friday, 11 February after battling what her daughter describes as “the worst kind of cancer”, a grade 4 glioblastoma brain tumour.



Melissa shares with NOTA more about why she’s stepping out for brain cancer research and calling on community support.

“’I’m sorry but you have brain cancer, it’s a grade 4 Glioblastoma, the most aggressive kind and unfortunately there’s no cure, it’s terminal’, is what the doctor said to my mother Mizzy,” Melissa said.

“I stupidly thought, well my Mum’s amazing and a fighter so she will beat the survival rates and by then there would be more research and new treatments that will save her.

“Unfortunately it didn’t work like that, my mother did bravely fight but succumbed to this disease after only sixteen months.”

During that time Miriam was only offered options that would “buy her time” and was subjected to brain surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and “the most shocking amount of drugs and medications to fill a pharmacy”.

“We watched our strong, independent Mizzy have her dignity slowly stolen from her,” Melissa said.

“It was torture for her and for us as a family to watch.”

Mizzy always said throughout her cancer diagnosis, “It’s not how I feel, it’s what I do”.

She lived that quote every day, fighting, never letting cancer steal her spirit, faith and hope and now as the family grieves for Mizzy, the family is carrying on that spirit.

“As funeral directors we have had the privilege to care for many local families who have lost a loved one to this debilitating disease and see how much it impacts our local communities and families.”

Mel is walking on 6 November in Sydney to help raise money not because her family believes that raising $2 million is going to cure brain cancer, but to “help change that gut wrenching initial diagnosis and conversation to at least include options that bring families hope and encouragement to fight and survive”.

“Our hope is to bring new trials and treatments to Australia to help bridge the gap on a global scale.”

Below is the link to Mel’s page with information and a video she made.

“I need all the help I can get to raise donations.”

Visit https://my.walk4braincancer.com.au/walk4braincancer-sydney-centennial-park-2022/sunflower-friends

https://walk4braincancer.com.au/ to donate.

With celebrities fighting this disease it helps to raise awareness and funds.

Australian actor and singer Johnny Ruffo has recently revealed his long battle with brain cancer has turned terminal during an emotional update in late August 2022.

Ruffo found fame as a finalist on The X Factor in 2011 and later starred on Home and Away and Dancing With The Stars.

By Andrea FERRARI