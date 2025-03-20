Members of the ‘Scallop Club’ celebrate group’s 21st anniversary

LADIES of the small, local social group called the “Scallop Club”, have celebrated an important anniversary – 21 years since their first get-together.

“We called ourselves the ‘Scallop Club’… [because] most of the ladies like to eat scallops after golf,” member Elsa Jones told News Of The Area.

Starting in the early 90s, the ladies made a point of getting together once a month after their Thursday golf round.

They took it in turns to prepare a nice meal, complete with their best cutlery, crockery and lace tablecloths.

“After the meal the ‘girls’ got down to the ‘serious’ business of playing cards… like UNO, Sevens and other easy games,” Elsa said.

“Over the years, unfortunately, some of the ladies became ill and passed on – namely the lovely Beth, Val, Doreen and, only last year, dear Fay.

“We miss all of these funny and witty ladies so much.”

This year, another friend, Sandra, is also leaving the Scallops, but it is to open a new chapter in her own life – moving to live with family in Brisbane.

The Scallops keep on swinging on the links and enjoying a well-earnt classy meal afterwards, but their group is now rather small with only Sylvia, Barbara, Sue and Elsa left of the original women (although they have now welcomed Robyn).

“We celebrated our 21 years with a great mud cake made by the 2 Fat Bakers in Tea Gardens, and a lovely platter of food made by Barbara,” Elsa said before sharing a poem she had written about her friends.

The Scallop Club

Fay, Val, Doreen, Sylvia and Elsa

Barbara, Sue, Beverley and Sandra

Once a month on a Thursday they meet

To enjoy a meal and often a sweet

The calories go out the door

As lunch is enjoyed and even more.

The cards come out, the fun begins

Whose deal? Whose turn? Oh, is it me?

I missed my turn, says Beverley.

Just lay your cards, says Val.

Sue despairs and shakes her head

Whilst Fay relates tales of the dead

Doreen wonders what is going on

Whilst Elsa complains she hasn’t won

Barb and Sandra pour another wine

Whilst Val says the game is mine

Laughs abound as tales are told

Of games of golf dissected and retold.

The fantastic drives and putts on nine

Can someone please pass the wine

Now Beverley, you’ll have to wait

Fay giggles Sylvia laughs

Please pass the chocs Elsa states

Barb says… at last I’ve won

So ends another month of fun.

By Thomas O’KEEFE