Membership drive sees Woolgoolga Rotary host club info session

THE Rotary Club of Woolgoolga, serving the Northern Beaches and the 2456 postcode area, is hosting a morning information session about Rotary and how membership to Rotary can be good for you and good for our community.

On Friday 23 June 2023 at Wiigulga Multi Purpose Centre on Solitary Island Way, Woolgoolga at 7am until 8am, the president, board and club members will present and chat with anyone interested about what Rotary Club of Woolgoolga membership offers.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Light refreshments, tea and coffee will be served.

“Our membership has dropped off and we’re wanting to build it back up,” Rotary Club of Woolgoolga President Rod Mackenzie told News Of The Area.

“Since 1988 our Rotary club has a proud history of running and supporting a wide range of stand-alone and joint venture projects, donating funds, writing successful grant applications and project management.

“One major project is the annual Science and Engineering Challenge for high schools around the region.

“We run the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness program, where we bring people in Woolgoolga High School and they have a day with guest speakers, with the aim to get them to be safer on the roads,” said Rod.

There’s the Pitch A Project scheme, through which small organisations share details of a project and Rotary donates money.

“We have recently given money to Woopi Gardens and to Corindi Pony Club.

“We also put some seed funding in a project called Power To The Kids which aims to build resilience and better mental health for primary school kids in the Woolgoolga area.”

Rod also shared Rotary’s planned involvement in conjunction with Woolgoolga RSL Sub Branch, to restore and relocate the World War I Memorial which used to stand at the town’s Diggers Club.

“Moving it to a bigger site on the beach front means more people will get to see it and it provides a terrific setting for ANZAC Day Dawn Service which is a pretty big event in Woolgoolga.

“By joining Rotary, you could be part of a diverse range of projects that benefit local, regional, national and international communities,” said Rod.

“Our members are the value of our club, and if we get new members with new ideas and different projects they would like to run, we can do so under the Rotary banner; it’s a win win.”

Rotary is an international organisation, incorporated and insured.

The membership structure, both individual and corporate, is now very flexible, inclusive, affordable (no fees for the first six months) and caters for the talents, interests, work, family, diversity, time, location, and other commitments of members.

Membership can provide an opportunity for community service, personal friendships, leadership development, business development and networking, education, personal and career growth, entertainment and fun times.

“So, come along without any obligation and find out what Rotary is all about, what it does and how membership can benefit you, and you can benefit Rotary and your community,” he said.

RSVP by 4pm Tuesday 20 June 2023; SMS or call Rod Mackenzie on 0419728888 or email rodmackenzie@bigpond.com.

If you can’t make it and are interested in getting more information about membership, please contact Rod.

For more information visit www.woolgoolgarotaryclub.org.au and www.facebook.com/rotaryclubofwoolgoolga.

By Andrea FERRARI