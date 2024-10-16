Mid North Coast junior Oztag teams to take on Australia’s best



THE Coffs Coast and Port Macquarie’s best Oztag juniors are set to join forces once again to take on Australia’s best.

One year after making their debut, the Mid North Coast Mariners teams are taking part in this week’s Australian Junior Championships in Coffs Harbour.

The Mariners teams represent the combined Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie Oztag associations.

They will feature in five girls divisions and four boys divisions at the Australian Junior Championships.

Prior to 2023, Coffs Harbour Thunder teams had competed at previous Australian Junior Championships, before combining with Port Macquarie to form the Mid North Coast Mariners.

The Australian Junior Championships get underway on Friday, and are held over three days at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields.

Teams from across Australia will compete for national championships in 18 divisions, with finals day on Sunday, 20 October.

The Australian Senior Championships will be held on 1-3 November in Coffs Harbour.

By Aiden BURGESS