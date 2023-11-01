Mid North Coast Oztag teams to take on the country’s best

COFFS Harbour and Port Macquarie’s Oztag players are joining forces to take on the best in the country.

The new Mid North Coast Mariners teams are set to compete at the Australian Senior Championships, which gets underway on Friday in Coffs Harbour.

The Mid North Coast Mariners senior teams will be making their debut at the Australian Championships, with the Mariners entering teams in the Women’s 27, Women’s 37, Mixed Open, Mixed Senior, Men’s Open, and Men’s 50 divisions.

Coffs Harbour Thunder teams had competed at previous Australian Championships, before combining with Port Macquarie this year to form the Mariners.

The Australian Senior Championships will be held over three days at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields, as teams from across the country play off for national championships.

A total of 148 teams are set to take part across 16 divisions, which includes nine men’s divisions, four women’s divisions, and three mixed divisions.

Teams will be crowned national champions when they play off in the grand finals on Sunday.

The Mid North Coast Mariners junior teams recently played at the Australian Junior Championships.

Coffs Harbour will host the NSW Junior Championships on 23-25 February, 2024.

By Aiden BURGESS