Mid North Coast Veteran Golfers Association
News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 6, 2023

Ross Donnelly of Macksville Golf Club receiving his trophy for a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Bellingen Golf Course on 13th June, 2023, from John Nichols (Vice-President of Mid North Coast Veteran Golfers Association).

MNCVGA RESULTS

On Tuesday, 27th June, 24 golfers competed at CEX Urunga in an individual stableford event, which was held in conjunction with a 2BBB.

The individual winner was Peter Wilson (35), runner-up Digger Guest (34).

The 2BBB was highly competitive with four teams finishing on 41 pts.

The winners on a countback were John Plummer and Rod Eves.

NTP's: 3rd – Chris Ryan (visitor from Tully Park in Goulburn), 9th – Frank Stanton, 16th – Rod Eves, 18th – Greg McLagan.

Also on Tuesday, 27th June, 50 golfers competed at Macksville in a single stableford event.

Winner: Roy Rudner 44, 1st runner-up Michael O'Brien 40, 2nd runner-up David Eather 46 c/b, 3rd runner-up Ross Donnelly 36.

NTP: John Clancy.

Ball run to 32 pts.

By Colin CUTT