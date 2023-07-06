Mid North Coast Veteran Golfers Association

MNCVGA RESULTS

On Tuesday, 27th June, 24 golfers competed at CEX Urunga in an individual stableford event, which was held in conjunction with a 2BBB.

The individual winner was Peter Wilson (35), runner-up Digger Guest (34).

The 2BBB was highly competitive with four teams finishing on 41 pts. The winners on a countback were John Plummer and Rod Eves.

NTP’s: 3rd – Chris Ryan (visitor from Tully Park in Goulburn), 9th – Frank Stanton, 16th – Rod Eves, 18th – Greg McLagan.

Also on Tuesday, 27th June, 50 golfers competed at Macksville in a single stableford event.

Winner: Roy Rudner 44, 1st runner-up Michael O’Brien 40, 2nd runner-up David Eather 46 c/b, 3rd runner-up Ross Donnelly 36.

NTP: John Clancy. Ball run to 32 pts.

By Colin CUTT