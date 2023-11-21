Mid North Coast Veteran Golfers Association

TUESDAY, 14th November, 83 golfers competed at Coffs Harbour Golf Course. This was the second round of the MNCVGA championships.

A Grade (0-15): Winner – Kevin Sanford 40, 1st runner-up Steve McNeill 36 c/b, 2nd runner-up Colin Cutt 36.

B Grade (16-22): Winner – Dennis Hardgrove 41, 1st runner-up John Greensill 39, 2nd runner-up John Clancy 38 c/b.

C grade (23-45): Winner – Doug Hurley 42, 1st runner-up Robert Rose 41, 2nd runner-up Cliff Webeck 40.

NTP’s: 3rd – Joey Franck, 6th – Richard Harrison, 12th – Chris Bournon, 15th – Joey Franck.

Joey Franck had a great eagle on the par 4, 5th hole. Well done!

Ball run to 32 pts.

By Colin CUTT