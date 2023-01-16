MidCoast children win their seats at Are We There Yet? stage show

EIGHT lucky MidCoast families have won family passes to the children’s stage show, Are We There Yet?, at the Manning Entertainment Centre after children participated in workshops last November to develop the MidCoast’s first Open Spaces and Recreation Strategy.

“We wanted to hear from children across the MidCoast about which outdoor spaces are important to them, and how they want us to improve and maintain them over the next thirteen years,” said MidCoast Council’s Manager of Strategy and Projects, Amanda Hatton.



Eight workshops held across the MidCoast region provided consultation opportunities for both adults and children.

“We know young families are busy, so we tried to create events that would fit in with family life and provide them with the opportunity to talk with us.”

The Manning Entertainment Centre donated the family passes on the production, worth $800 in total.

A colour-in competition was one of the activities.

The winners are: Elizabeth, Harry, Samantha, Roy and Hannah (Gloucester), Tobias and Anouk (Smiths Lake), Olivia (Tinonee), Archie (Tea Gardens), Nora (Rainbow Flat) and Teddy (Koorainghat).

Alison Lester’s much-loved picture book Are We There Yet? comes to life on stage at the Manning Entertainment Centre for the first time in 2023.

The show will play for two performances on Wednesday 22 March at 1pm and 6pm.

Join eight-year-old Grace and her family on an adventurous (and often funny) expedition across the country, visiting iconic Australian landmarks along the way including the Great Australian Bight, Uluru, Surfers Paradise, the Sydney Opera House – and Forster.

Are We There Yet? is based on an actual road trip that Alison Lester went on with her family.

It is the second of her classic picture books to be adapted for the stage.

This beloved story will be brought to life with songs, laughs and quokkas in a show that the entire family will enjoy.

Producer Suzie Franke of CDP Theatre Producers said, “Many of us will remember long family road trips. Hours in the backseat with our siblings asking our parents, ‘Are we there yet?’.

“This beautiful production will take you on a journey around this amazing country that will linger in your imagination long after the adventure is over.

“We can’t wait to share all the fun, excitement, and amazing sights with audiences across Australia.”

To book for the show, please visit https://mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au or call the box office on 6592 5466.