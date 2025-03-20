MidCoast Council hosting workshops on population demographics



MIDCOAST Council is bringing back the “.id Informed Decisions” team to run workshops for anyone interested to learn and better understand our local population and key demographics.

If you need accurate information about the MidCoast population or your local market, free community workshops are being held in Taree, Forster, Tea Gardens and Gloucester in March.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Whether you’re applying for funding, planning community programs, or simply want to better understand the people who live and work here, these workshops will give you the tools and confidence to find and use the right data.

“.id Informed Decisions” are demographic experts, bringing together teams of analysts, economists and other experts and specialists to provide detailed information drawing on Australian Bureau of Statistics and other data to provide accurate, accessible, easy-to-use information about communities and how they are changing.

Council’s Manager of Libraries, Community and Cultural Services, Alex Mills said the workshops will help participants to cut through the vast amount of data that’s available.

“MidCoast Council provides demographic information, expertly presented by .id, free on our website for everyone to access, and once again, we’re pleased to be able to provide workshops to guide people through all the information that’s there,” he said.

“In the past these workshops have been well attended, and if you came last year, we encourage you to come along again, there are new things to learn every year.”

The workshops will also benefit businesses, students, educational institutions, and government agencies, allowing for better marketing, strategic planning and improving community outcomes across a range of social activities.

If you’re part of a community group, the statistics can help you demonstrate need for your funding applications – vital to helping you secure grants.

The information includes population statistics, community and area profiles, age break downs, socio-economic status, home ownership and much more.

Population growth forecasts and economic profiles of the area are included, providing valuable information for strategic and future planning.

For dates and times visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Learn-About-Our-Local-Population.