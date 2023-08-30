MidCoast Council launches new interactive roads map

MIDCOAST Council seeks to provide the community with regularly updated information via a new interactive map on its website.

Council’s Director of Engineering and Infrastructure Services, Robert Scott, explained that the map function on the website provides the community with a snapshot of what they can expect to see delivered.



“The map is updated on a monthly basis, so the information is current and reflects the stage in each particular area, and is programmed on a needs-basis, reflecting relative risk, also dependent on weather impacts,” Mr Scott explained.

However, the map only accounts for ‘major renewals’ and ‘new works’, excluding planned and unplanned ‘maintenance’ that may be scheduled for an area.

The infamously potholed Myall Way made the list of 104 projects, prescribed “heavy patching” for the countless craters lining the arterial road into Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest, Pindimar and Bundabah.

The equally infamous Bucketts Way has seven separate mentions, all classed “reconstructions”.

“Over $16 million will be spent on the road maintenance program in addition to the $60 million being invested in larger-scale works,” Council said.

HNTG residents, and thousands of tourists soon to descend in spring/summer, are worried about Tuloa Avenue’s multiple deformation, ragged holes and potholed mosaic of short-term solutions.

The busiest road in Hawks Nest, Tuloa Ave daily endures heavy coaches, school buses and delivery trucks braking and turning, deforming its surface like a bedsheet.

A 240m stretch of Tuloa Ave, near the Anchorage turnoff, was an experimental use of crushed glass in road resurfacing, however, Council claims that the glass was only about four percent of the aggregate used and only on 120m, the other half being the test control.

“Follow up testing conducted by both Council and Transport for NSW has not identified any performance differences between the glass section and the control section of asphalt,” Council’s message informed the community.

According to the new interactive map, Tuloa Avenue will receive “mill, heavy patch and replace asphalt”.

The interactive Council map can be found at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/majorroadprojects.

By Thomas O’KEEFE