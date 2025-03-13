MidCoast Council receives Silver in global destination award



MIDCOAST Council has received second place in the Green Destinations Top 100 Story Awards.

Council’s submission, ‘The place where the leaves touch the waters, from the mountains to the sea,’ was recognised in the Destination Management category.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

It was one of only three Australian destinations to make this world-wide list of the best 100 sustainability stories.

It tells the story of the sustainable tourism initiatives implemented by Council and community over the past five years, recognising the value of our natural and cultural assets and management of visitors to the region.

Mayor Claire Pontin highlighted the significance of making the Green Destinations Top 100 Story Awards for the first time.

“Council’s destination brand, Barrington Coast, is achieving well-deserved recognition,” she said.

“This award further supports Council’s recent Eco Destination certification and sponsoring of local tourism operators on their own sustainability journey.”

There were six finalists in the Destination Management category, with first place awarded to Slovenia, and third place awarded to Luang Prabang, Laos.

“The Barrington Coast is renowned for its incredible and diverse landscapes from beaches, and rivers to World Heritage national parks,” Mayor Pontin said.

“We have implemented several initiatives to ensure that visitors to the region can enjoy all that is on offer in a way that is sustainable for the environment as well as the economic future of our region.”

The Green Destinations Top 100 Story Awards is an annual competition that has run since 2014.

It celebrates destinations demonstrating social responsibility and inspiring responsible tourism leadership. Council’s award was presented to Tourism Australia at the ITB Berlin Convention on 5 March 2025.

The opportunity to enter the Top 100 Story Awards was made possible through a partnership with Ecotourism Australia and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), as part of the ECO Destination Certification program.