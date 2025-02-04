MidCoast councillor endorsed as Labor candidate for Lyne



MIDCOAST Councillor Digby Wilson has been endorsed as the Australian Labor Party (ALP) candidate for Lyne in the upcoming federal election.

Mr Wilson cites Labor’s commitment to “progress, nation-building and delivering for regional areas” as central to his candidacy.



“Communities and families need support in health, aged care, education and living costs,” he said.

“I’m seeking better policy for all of us.

“This electorate deserves a stronger advocate who truly understands and values our community.

“We need to continue to ease the cost of living.

“Under Labor, every taxpayer in Lyne received a tax cut and had their take-home pay increased.

“Energy bill relief is helping all households, as will additional cheaper renewable energy supply.

“The price of prescriptions has dropped, and bulk-billed GP appointments have increased.”

Mr Wilson also pointed to Labor’s aged care reforms and support for students as examples of strong policy.

“Lyne has the second-oldest age demographic of any NSW electorate, and I’m proud of Labor’s aged care reforms that deliver on fifty-eight of the royal commission’s recommendations.

“Labor has ensured that across Lyne more students in critical areas such as nursing, healthcare, trades, and construction are being supported.

“That includes fee-free TAFE, HECs relief and $10,000 for building trades apprentices in the Key Apprentices Program.

“These, and support for childcare, are a big part of what I will be fighting for in this election.”

Now retired, Mr Wilson’s career began as an apprentice technician, before moving into leadership roles in the telecommunications sector.

He believes these roles show his “commitment to people”.

“For example as Telstra’s Chair of the Emergency Council for NSW, Victoria, and Tasmania, I led a company-wide effort to swiftly restore critical communications to those in need during emergencies,” Mr Wilson said.

Mr Wilson has been a volunteer for the Rural Fire Service, Sydney Children’s Hospital, St Vincent de Paul, and local sports clubs.

He believes his recent election to MidCoast Council has provided him a broader perspective on local governance and community needs.

Mr Wilson’s campaign is being supported by ALP Senator Deborah O’Neill, who said in a media statement, “Digby’s integrity and dedication to community service are evident.

“His approach to politics is about bringing people together, and collaborating to create a stronger, more equitable community.

“He understands the unique needs of regional electorates like Lyne, and his professional experience, including emergency management, gives him the skills necessary to respond to some of the community’s most complex problems.”