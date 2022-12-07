MidCoast Youth Award winners announced

CONGRATULATIONS to the winners of 2022 MidCoast Youth Awards!

The awards were presented at a ceremony held at the MidCoast Council Chambers at Yalawanyi Ganya last week.



The MidCoast Youth Awards recognise outstanding young people, aged 12 – 24, for their valuable contributions to the community across seven categories: the arts, community service, leadership, sports, wellbeing, resilience and entrepreneurship.

The 2022 winners are:

Leadership Award: Alexis McCarthy

Community Services Award 12-17 age group: Shiloh Herzberg Nicholls

Community Services Award 18-24 age group: Tristian Bennet

Resilience Award: Drew Sumpner-Johnston

Sports Award: Sienna Agnew

Arts Award 12-17 age group: Kathryn Fletcher

Arts Award 18-24 age group: Hayley Watt

Entrepreneur Award: Olivia Payne.

Each winner received a $250 cash prize, sponsored by a local community group, organisation or business.

Council’s Manager Libraries and Community Services, Alex Mills, said he was inspired by the winners and noted the diversity of talent in the region.

“It’s so important that we celebrate the outstanding leadership of our young people and the contributions they make to our community,” he said.

“Recognising their efforts is a great way to encourage our young residents to keep striving to make difference in the MidCoast and beyond.”

The MidCoast Youth Awards are a partnership initiative of MidCoast Council and PCYC Taree.

The annual awards are part of Council’s goal to connect young people to their peers and the wider community,

recognise the contributions young people make to the community, improve youth wellbeing, create opportunities and give our younger residents a voice.

Nominations for Youth Awards open during Youth Week.

For more information or to nominate a young person doing great things in next year’s awards, go to https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/People/Youth/MidCoast-Youth-Awards.