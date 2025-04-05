Midwaste launches new reuse and repair directory



THE new Midwaste Reuse and Repair directory is a free resource for residents across the Mid North Coast to help them find local repair services and reuse opportunities, meaning less “stuff” goes into landfill.

The directory is a user-friendly platform connecting people with skilled repairers, second-hand stores, and community initiatives.



From clothing and appliances to furniture and bicycles, the directory lists local businesses that prioritise repair and reuse over waste.

“Reuse and Repair practices are crucial to a circular economy,” Midwaste Programs Officer Danielle Blenkhorn told News Of The Area.

“By fixing and reusing what we already have, we are reducing waste, saving resources, and supporting local businesses.

“This directory makes it easy for residents to find repair services and make a positive impact on our region’s sustainability efforts.”

Mindful of the waste caused by following fast fashion, Mickey Hawkes of Mickey’s Clothing Alterations in Macksville has made a business out of mending and remaking clothes.

“Repairing a loved garment is a beautiful way to keep a favourite piece and help reduce fast fashion waste and it’s kinder to your wallet,” she said.

“Reuse, repair, recycle… it’s a great way to make a better world, you win, and the environment does too, and if you’re tired of it there’s plenty of ways to donate if they become unwanted items by you.”

In NSW, reuse and resale saves the community $432 million each year and diverts about 49,900 tonnes from landfill, according to Charitable Reuse Australia’s NSW Reuse Impact study.

Residents are encouraged to explore, share, and suggest new businesses or initiatives to be included.

Local businesses offering repair services in Bellingen, Nambucca, and Coffs Harbour are invited to list themselves on the directory for free.

Visit midwaste.org.au/register-to-reuse-and-repair

By Andrea FERRARI