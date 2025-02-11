Mighty Nelson Bay Neptunes Under 12s etch names in record books with maiden Boys championship



MEET the Nelson Bay Neptunes Under 12 junior representative touch football whiz kids that created history at the recent Peter Wilson Memorial Cup Championships at Tomaree Sports Complex.

This outstanding crop of local juniors are the first ever boys team from Nelson Bay to win the championship trophy and crown themselves the best team in the Hunter region for their age group.

Coached by Fingal Bay rugby league identity Patrick Hay, the all conquering Neptunes produced a lion-hearted performance to defeat rivals Newcastle City in the Grand Final 2-1 after a thrilling drop off in extra time.

A jubilant Hay told News Of The Area that the team’s watertight defence and cohesion were the cornerstone of the historic trophy win.

“It was an incredible achievement by the boys who showed steely determination throughout the two day tournament,” quipped Patrick.

“The entire squad have loads of potential and enjoy playing together and to be the first Nelson Bay boys side to lift the trophy is a massive feat,” revealed the winning coach.

“They’ve been working so hard for the past couple of months to prepare themselves for the championships and now couldn’t be happier after realising their dream,” he said.

The young Neptunes were one of twenty two boys teams that competed in the Under 12s division – the most of any age group – and rose to the occasion with skilful and spirited performances.

A proud Hay paid tribute to all his squad but singled out the efforts of assistant coach Zak Mullins.

“From the very moment this team was selected we knew we had something special. What this bunch of boys have accomplished will forever go down in history,” Hay stated.

“All of this could not happen with the incredible guidance and knowledge from Zak – he is a champion.”

In the Grand Final, talented prospect Jed Hay scored a perfectly executed try to give the Neptunes an early 1-0 lead before Newcastle hit back to level the match.

With scores locked 1-all at full time, the game went down to a three on three player drop off.

During the final phase Max Spencer and the elusive Hay positioned themselves down one side of the field which drew the Newcastle defenders across.

Quick thinking Jed took off from a buddy play with the ever alert Spencer and beat his man to pass the ball to young gun Jayden Hotene in open space.

Jayden, a State junior sprinter, dashed over to score and seal a memorable victory.

An ecstatic team manager Caroline Boyd and assistant coach Mullins described the championship win as an “incredible achievement with the boys playing as a whole team for both days of the tournament”.

Nelson Bay Neptunes’ history making Under 12 Boys championship winning squad featured Taj Sloane, Calvin McKay, Max Spencer, Jayden Hotene, Angus Boyd, Marley Sargeant, Joshua Murphy, Carter Harrison, Jed Hay, Yadin Stone, Jaxon Daniels, Oscar Green, Harley Clark and Isaac Locke.

By Chris KARAS