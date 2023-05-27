Million Paws Walk to aid the RSPCA

THE Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) is calling on all local ‘superheroes’ to assemble for the Million Paws Walk this Sunday, May 28, from 9am until 2pm, at the Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour.

Because every superhero needs a sidekick, the RSPCA urges people to bring their furry best friend along to make a difference in the lives of animals in need.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

RSPCA NSW Community Fundraising Manager Ben Wilheim said, “We are excited to see our superhero supporters and their super-pooches unite at this year’s Million Paws Walk to fight animal cruelty.

“The Million Paws Walk is an extraordinary day out for the whole family, with a wide range of activities and entertainment for everyone and their pooch!”

Registration opens at 9:00am and the walk will kick off at 10:30am.

Participants can enjoy delicious food and coffee stalls, market stalls, the RSPCA merchandise stall, games,

entertainment, and prizes, all in support of a great cause.

The RSPCA takes in more 20,000 dogs each year for care and funds raised from the Million Paws Walk will go towards supporting RSPCA NSW’s vital work in rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need.

The neighbourhood Million Paws Walk can be joined via www.millionpawswalk.com.au.

Coffs Coast residents are urged to get their paws in and sign up to make the Million Paws Walk 2023 the biggest superhero gathering of all time!

By Andrew VIVIAM