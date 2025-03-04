Mini Boomerangs kick off



A BRAND-NEW initiative from Dungog Soccer Club has given local kids their first taste of the game, with the introduction of the Mini-Boomerangs program.

Designed for children who have never played soccer before, the program has seen 18 enthusiastic youngsters aged four to eight hit the training paddock at Barnes Oval for four Thursday afternoon sessions throughout February.



Much like a pre-season training camp, Mini-Boomerangs focuses on building confidence and foundational soccer skills before the official season kicks off in April.

Without the pressure of competition, crowds, or opposition teams, young players have been able to enjoy a relaxed and supportive environment to learn the game.

Thanks to sponsorship from two local businesses, each participant has received a 2025 gold Mini-Boomerangs training shirt and their very own soccer ball to keep as they begin their soccer journey.

A healthy afternoon tea at half-time each week is provided, ensuring energy levels stay high for the all-in games that round out each session.

With a focus on fun and skill development, the sessions have encouraged both boys and girls to get involved, and even some parents have joined in for a kick-around at the end of training.

The program has been met with great enthusiasm, with all participants showing remarkable improvement in just a few weeks.

Coach Michael Grant has been impressed with the progress of the young players.

“It’s been fantastic to see these kids grow in confidence and skill over just a few weeks,” he said.

“Mini-Boomerangs gives them a great foundation, and we hope to see many of them continue their soccer journey with the club.”

Dungog Soccer Club has been thrilled with the success of Mini-Boomerangs and the positive response from the community.

The initiative welcomes children who are turning five, six or seven or who have never played soccer before.

To register, email dungogsc.secretary@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook page.

By Shannon BENTON

