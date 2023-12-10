Mini-Makers Market at Scotts Head exceeds expectations



DROVES of community members turned out in support of the Mini-Makers Market at the Scotts Head Reserve Hall on Saturday December 2, with a showcase of locally made products and wares filling the hall’s undercover space and surrounding grounds.

The event was originally initiated this time last year.



The makers, bakers, growers and sewers stalls included original art (paintings and prints), Australian themed hand-printed lamp shades, all things honey, kitchen accessories (breadboards, wine bottle stands, tea towels, etc), Christmas baking and cards, pampered pooch paraphernalia, sun-loving succulents, clothing and jewellery, hand-made beauty products, macrame plant hangers, upcycled bags and e-tablet holders – all made by talented local art and craft practitioners, right here in the Nambucca Valley.

“What a terrific evening, lots of my works sold, and all the other exhibitors were very happy with the event,” portrait, equine and landscape artist Kristen Hardiman said.

Representing the Grassy Head Volunteer Nursery, Moira Ryan was pleased to report, “We met and spoke with many people who now know more about our existence and efforts at the nursery, and the benefits of being involved.

“We have propagated native plants for sale and welcome new volunteers.”

Contact the Grassy Head Volunteer Nursery at grassyheadnurseryrt@gmail.com or 0499166375.

Check out Scotts Head Viral Kindness on Facebook.

By Jen HETHERINGTON