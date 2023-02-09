Miss Vintage Pin Up Australia 2022 Grand Final coming to Bowraville

AN event with a difference is heading for the Nambucca Valley when Miss Dale Velvet-Rose, Velvet-Rose’s Pin Up Dressing Room and Miss Vintage Pin Up Australia presents a Vintage Variety Show at the Bowraville Theatre on Saturday 18 February.

The Vintage Variety Show will feature the Miss Vintage Pin Up Australia 2022 Grand Final, consisting of eleven pin-up models with three outfits each, a burlesque performance by Northern Rivers Burlesque, Miss Rosa playing piano, a vintage fashion parade and a number of musical acts.



The last time Miss Dale Velvet Rose brought the Miss Vintage Pin Up event to Bowraville was in 2019.

“If you like retro fashions of the highest standard then this is an event you just can’t miss,” said Dale Hawkins, Secretary of the Bowraville Arts Council.

Classic pin-up modelling stems from the golden age of the silver screen where tasteful sensuality and beauty influenced ideas of feminine fashion and inspired the type of art the US Air Force would display on their iconic WW2 aircraft.

The event is on Saturday 18 February 2023 from 12.30 – 3.30pm at the Bowraville Theatre.

For tickets to what will be far and above the most colourful event in the Nambucca Valley this year go to www.bowravilletheatre.com.au and follow the links.

Tickets are $25.00 and if not sold out will be available at the door.

By Mick BIRTLES