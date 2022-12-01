Missabotti’s Sheila Bea Rite in Brisbane for a Burlesque Competition with a difference

THE glamorous dancing art form known as burlesque has made a comeback in recent years and has now even turned competitive.

On Saturday 3 December a dozen burlesque performers from all over Australia will converge on Brisbane’s New Banner Theatre for a burlesque competition with a difference known as DIY BurlesKoala.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Traditionally, burlesque is a glittering striptease entertainment style where dancers begin in opulent and expensive costumes swishing across the stages and dazzling their audience.

In DIY BurlesKoala, performers are challenged to create an entire performance on a budget of only $100.

The challenge is not to create a ‘cheap’ costume, but rather to create an act that audiences cannot believe the cost was no more than $100.

This requires some innovative recycling, thrifting, borrowing, and reusing to create their masterpieces both on time and on budget.

This year Missabotti’s Roxana Lennox, who goes by the stage name of Sheila Bea Rite, will be heading to Brisbane to take on the nation’s best ‘budget burlesque’ performers.

Sheila Bea Rite told News Of The Area, “I was first attracted to the glamour of burlesque, but what has truly kept me coming back is the inclusive community.

“I struggle with both mental health and inflammatory arthritis so finding a fun and challenging physical activity that encourages participation from people with all levels of ability has been a huge boost to my overall health and well being.”

Sheila Bea Rite attends regular workshops and performances with the Northern Rivers Burlesque collective.

“I make my own costumes as much as possible and when I can’t quite make my vision come to life my very talented mum makes magic with her sewing machine, as well as relying on the wealth of costuming experience held by the ladies of Northern Rivers Burlesque.”

Now in its third year after a Covid interrupted 2021, DIY BurlesKoala is the Australian version of a New Zealand created burlesque challenge, DIY BurlesKiwi, now in its eighth year.

Although this will be the first time Sheila Bea Rite has competed in front of a live audience, in 2020 she competed online in the AAPC Burlesque Beauty competition and was awarded First Runner Up.

“I’m not a very competitive person and I am just really excited to share the DIY BurlesqueKoala stage with some great Aussie performers and see what creative acts they will share,” Sheila said.

By Mick BIRTLES