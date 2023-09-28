Mixed reaction to State Budget on the Coffs Coast



GOVERNMENTS, particularly new ones, brace themselves for criticism when releasing a budget.

The Minns Government’s 2023-24 Budget received some positive responses in the mainstream media but not everyone is happy.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the Budget had largely ignored regional and rural communities which, he says, are groaning under the burden of rising interest rates, the spiralling cost of living and the housing crisis.

Mr Singh said the axe had fallen on many successful NSW Liberals and Nationals Government programs and services vital for country communities.

“I had hoped the Minns Government would help make life easier for people living in regional centres like the Coffs Coast, but my hopes have been dashed today,” Mr Singh said.

“Crucial cost of living programs like the Regional Seniors Travel Card, Active Kids, Creative Kids, Back to School and First Lap vouchers have been cut, despite their roaring success under the NSW Nationals in Government.”

With affordable housing a key issue in Coffs Harbour, many were hoping for clear indications that the budget would provide an immediate way forward in addressing homelessness and housing affordability in the region.

Rose Jackson, the Minister for the North Coast, Housing and Homelessness, released a statement that announced a $224 million ‘Essential Housing Package’ to accelerate the delivery of social, affordable and private homes, primarily in regional NSW amongst other issues.

She also announced more than more than $2 billion to boost housing supply.

Ms Jackson stressed that there is no ‘quick fix’, but critics bemoaned the pace of the government’s initiatives.

The Community Housing Industry Association NSW (CHIA NSW) said the funding in the State Budget was primarily for existing, under-funded programs and services to continue and doesn’t commit funding to put more homes on the ground.

“There is no money in this Budget to help build more social housing despite the State’s social housing wait list standing at 56,000 households, the largest in the country,” CHIA NSW CEO Mark Degotardi said.

“The only commitment to build more affordable housing was through reinvestment in Landcom.

“This initiative is welcome but will only deliver around 1,400 homes by 2039-40.

“In recent months, the Federal Government has put money on the table to boost supply in the housing market, through the Housing Australia Future Fund and the Social Housing Accelerator Fund,” he said.

Mr Degotardi said that, despite being the largest State in Australia, NSW is dragging its feet on investment in desperately needed new social and affordable housing supply.

“In NSW, we are still waiting – the most vulnerable households in NSW are already waiting up to ten years for social housing.

“They just can’t wait any longer.”

The Budget has allocated $350 million for a new Regional Development Trust Fund to improve local amenities and job opportunities and $334 million to build new roads as part of the Regional Roads Fund.

An extra $390 million will be allocated to regional councils to maintain and upgrade regional roads.

Gains for all NSW citizens include $100 million to ensure more children get access to early childhood education and almost $90 million to improve women’s health and sexual assault services.

Nurses, paramedics, firefighters, teachers and other frontline workers will receive long-awaited pay rises.

By Andrew VIVIAN