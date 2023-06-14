Modern Day Castaway in the Bay

FROM the Tomaree Peninsula, to the open seas of north-east Australia and into the remote wilderness of Tasmania, Michael ‘Outback Mike’ Atkinson has tested his fortitude and favour with the natural environment.

Now after returning to his One Mile Beach adobe after appearing on Alone Australia, a SBS television series about surviving the harsh winters of the Apple Isle, he’s penned a paperback titled ‘Modern-Day Castaway’ that gives the people of Port Stephens and beyond an insight into his experiences.



The book focuses on his journey in 2021 from Townsville to the remote islands off Cape York in a dugout canoe he crafted in his backyard right here in paradise to retrace the steps of historic shipwreck survivor James Morrill.

“I sourced a four ton Norfolk Pine log that I originally thought would take around four months to build, but in the end it took approximately fourteen,” said Mike.

“The journey took around 50 days and I covered about 1500 kilometres through sometimes treacherous seas with a croc or two thrown in for good measure.

“Along the way the original rudder I crafted snapped and I had to fashion a piece of driftwood I found on an island to complete the journey!”

Upon his return Mike had no intention of writing a book, first envisioning to document the journey through the footage he compiled into a feature film.

Once he sat down to start the editing process the survivalist soon found himself getting the urge to expand further on his adventure through the written word.

“There was so much that happened throughout the whole process and you’re not always rolling film to capture it, especially at night,” said Mike.

“You can really convey much more through a book compared to an hour long documentary!”

With the book now released, after a launch recently at Customs House in Newcastle, Mike is focusing on finishing his film with an eye to traverse the country and show others how it all went down in the flesh.

For release dates and more on the survivalists process head over to his social media pages @outback_mike and join in on the journey.

By Mitch LEES