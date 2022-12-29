Moffee talks road safety, emergency services on birthday morning

MOFFEE, the Coffs Coast Triple M morning radio host, celebrated his 40th birthday morning outside Harvey Norman Park Beach Home Base on Saturday 17 December, presenting his show and chatting with members of the community emergency services.

“The police, firies, ambos and SES do an amazing job in our area, I wanted to get the community to meet them and engage with them,” Moffee told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“They are so important to us.

“People still talk about the hail storm we had (October 2021); these were the guys who were there for the community then, and when we had the fires and for all the community emergencies they are there for us,” he said.

Chatting live on radio with Acting Inspector Jarrod Langan from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Force, Moffee heard that his birth date, 17/12/1982 is shared with that of the first random breath test performed in NSW.

On that day NSW became one of the first jurisdictions in the world and the first in Australia to introduce random breath testing.

“It’s a pretty big milestone in road safety,” said Acting Inspector Langan.

“Back in 1982 we had 1303 road deaths in NSW which is hard to believe.

“Today, in 2022, road deaths per year are at 287, which is still a terrible number, but I think RBT has been the main contributor to reducing it.

“The NSW population was just over three million in 1982 and now it’s a little over eight million and there’s way more cars on the road,” he said.

“Unfortunately out of NSW’s 287 road death toll, 47 of those are alcohol related and they are totally preventable.

“Be responsible, don’t drink and drive, have your Plan B, especially over this Christmas period,” Acting Inspector Langan urged.

Moffee agreed, saying, “The impact it (alcohol) has on reaction times is incredible.

“Driving becomes a lethal weapon.”

Moffee also talked about safety on long drives over the holiday period.

“Road safety is important to me,” Moffee told NOTA.

“If we can use our broadcast to get the message out, even if it’s to make a difference to just one person, then it’s worked.”

Acting Inspector Langan urged holidaymakers to plan their trips carefully.

“Going north it’s unfortunate we’ve got that big gap on the highway between servos at Halfway Creek and Balina but there are the rest areas along the way,” he said.

“Utilise those rest areas and make sure you’ve got drinks and snacks in the car.”

The Highway Patrol had its Mobile RBT on site at Moffee’s birthday morning event for people to see how the police operate.

Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums then arrived playing Waltzing Matilda, Scotland the Brave and Happy Birthday.

“How good is that…what a way to end the year,” said Moffee.

The band presented Moffee with a kilt in McCleod of Harris tartan, which he donned before marching ahead of the band as they played Gairloch and Mairi’s Wedding.

Dale Rogers, spokesperson for the band, told NOTA, “We heard he wanted a big band and a kilt, so we were only too happy to come along to celebrate with Moffee and play some favourites.

“We marched out to Bonnie Dundee and 100 Pipers,” said Dale.

With a whole new year of pipes-and-drumming about to begin across the Coffs Coast, Dale calls for anyone fancying playing in the band to get in touch.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who would like to learn especially tenor drums,” she said, “and a Drum Major, a military background would be an advantage but not necessary.

“It’s all about the marching,” Dale said.

“Moffee did OK today.”

With a New Year’s Eve performance on the Jetty and New Year’s Day at Sawtell Fun Day, the band takes a break until mid-January.

To get in touch contact Geoff Rogers, Pipe Major on 0416 233 882 or visit the Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums Facebook page.

A huge Moffee fan, Darryll Groth, was on site at 5.30am with Windy (his battery dog) to put the balloons up.

“I had to blow them up myself as my pressure blower didn’t work,” Darryll told NOTA.

“I was a bit puffed,” said Daryll, who listens to Moffee every morning.

Ian Horncastle from Coffs Harbour SES brought the truck to the party with fellow volunteers, Tib Aulfina, Ian Gill and Greg Winnacott.

“Moffee is a big advocate of supporting the emergency services, so we’re here to support him on his birthday and have community engagement about what we do.

“Kids love our Jaws of Life.

“We can only hope they get inspired to join us when they’re older.

“Kids normally relate rescue to firies so it’s unusual for them to see us here as a rescue service, yet we (SES) are the primary rescue unit for Coffs Harbour.

“There’s around 30 volunteers in rescue capability, including our boats, vertical rescue, road crash rescue and other general rescue, with around another 60 volunteers on general support,” he said.

All in all it was a fun morning for Moffee who then went on to host the Coffs Coast Carols at Brelsford Park in the evening.

By Andrea FERRARI