Momentum provides positive outcomes for Aboriginal people

MOMENTUM, a program actively changing the lives of Aboriginal people, officially launched at the Coffs Harbour Local Aboriginal Lands Council, Wongala Estate on Tuesday 7 February.

A pioneering project, Momentum combines the services of three local organisations.



Pathfinders provides the support to get a person’s birth certificate, Ace Community Colleges guides people to gain their driver’s licence and Real Futures helps with employment, all in collaboration with the NSW Government.

“The Momentum program is a collaboration of services that help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to obtain their birth certificate, obtain their driver’s licence and support them into job placements and employment,” Momentum Program Manager John Clancy told News Of The Area.

According to Pathfinders CEO Alan Brennan there are hundreds of thousands of Aboriginal people without a birth certificate, a vital document which allows a person to vote, open a bank account or get a driver’s licence.

“Without a birth certificate people cannot vote and essentially they don’t exist according to Australian statistics, they find it hard to get a job and cannot get a driver’s licence,” Alan said.

ACE Community Colleges help Aboriginal people learn the road rules, get their learner driving hours up and provide practical support to pass the provisional licence test.

Natalie Hannah, ACE Community Colleges told NOTA, “Momentum is a wonderful program and will help a lot of people around NSW.

“The lifestyle changes we have seen in our driving licence program alone is amazing so the combination of the three services has huge potential to positively change people’s lives.”

Real Futures is a majority Aboriginal-owned and staffed company which empowers Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through job readiness, training services and employment.

“Real Futures works one-on-one with people to help them prepare for work with skills and confidence,” Real Futures’ Steven Clarke told NOTA.

“We also connect people with local job opportunities and support them and their employer as they settle into their new job.”

Aunty Yvette Pacey, Chair of the Garlambirla Guuyu-Girrwaa (Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Elders group), gave a traditional Welcome to Country at the program launch, paying respects to Gumbaynggirr people and nation.

She also congratulated Momentum on their new collaboration.

“Working for positive outcomes creates stepping stones of support for the progression of our people and creates outcomes to open doors for our people.

“Each and every one of you is a role model for other Aboriginal people.”

Aunty Yvette thanked Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh for attending.

“This is a great offering to have all these services under one roof and coming out to where the people are, not in the centre of town,” Mr Singh told the gathering.

“The State Government supports this initiative and its growth into more regional areas.”

By Andrea FERRARI