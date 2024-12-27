Money to boost coverage during MNC disasters



ADDITIONAL funding to improve mobile phone connectivity across the Mid North Coast is now available.

The Albanese Government has announced $55 million worth of grants through Round 8 of the Mobile Black Spot Program (MBSP).



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

MBSP is a co-funding arrangement with the telco industry for new and upgraded telecommunications infrastructure to enhance mobile coverage and competition.

Round 8 funding is targeted at natural disaster prone locations in regional and rural Australia, to bolster community safety and enable better assistance for locals during and after emergencies.

An online Project Noticeboard has been set up to allow local councillors and state and federal parliamentarians to work with their local communities to identify potential projects.

This can be found by searching “mobile black spot program” on the infrastructure.gov.au website.

Telco industry applicants are being encouraged to review these community and regional submissions when preparing their own applications.

Round 8 also provides higher levels of funding for colocation and active sharing technologies delivered by all three national mobile carriers – Optus, Telstra and TPG.

Meanwhile, Telstra has joined Optus in upgrading its resources in the Mid North Coast region.

It has announced the upgrade of ten payphones, recovery equipment on standby and extra mobile data for customers during times of disaster.

Telstra Regional General Manager for Northern NSW Michael Marom said with extreme weather events becoming more common and harder to predict, it is critical to ensure the telecommunications provider can keep communities connected.

“While we can’t predict what mother nature will throw at us, we’re as ready as we can be,” Mr Marom said.

Payphones in Sawtell, Telegraph Point, Urunga and Woolgoolga are among 1000 across the nation being upgraded with free Telstra Wi-Fi, USB charging ports and back-up power.

Last disaster season, Telstra deployed new trailer-mounted, high-powered generators across Australia as part of a multi-million-dollar co-investment under the Federal Government’s Strengthening Telecommunications Against Natural Disasters (STAND) program.

Twenty-seven have been deployed “pro-actively” this season, including three to the Mid North Coast.

“We have back up power systems built into many of our network sites, but these high-powered generators along with other infrastructure such as temporary mobile towers known as Cells-on-Wheels can help with getting people back online faster.”

Optus has also improved its disaster preparedness.

It has a satellite-powered unit (SatCat) permanently based in Coffs Harbour, ready to deliver connectivity to residents, medical responders and evacuees in the event of bushfires or other emergencies.