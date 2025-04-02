Monitoring the health of the Manning River



WATERWATCH NSW and MidCoast Council are hosting a hands-on program to monitor the health of the Manning River Catchment.

MidCoast Council’s Manager of Natural Systems Gerard Tuckerman, said the project helps to ensure a sustainable future for our waterways.



“The program will provide the community with a fantastic opportunity to gain hands-on experience in monitoring their local waterway within the Manning River Catchment,” he said.

The program will focus on establishing three priority monitoring sites – Wingham Boat Ramp, Browns Creek, and Cattai Wetlands.

Members of the community will be trained in the Waterwatch process and work with other community members to collect water quality data for their catchment.

Waterwatch is a national citizen science initiative that has been running in the Manning area since 1995.

Volunteers receive free training and support to collect water samples, test water quality, and perform habitat assessments, all while contributing to valuable environmental data.

NSW Waterwatch Coordinator Rachael Kneeves, said it was important to help educate residents on the importance of a healthy environment.

“By regularly visiting your local waterway with a group of like-minded people, taking a sample of the water, running some basic tests, and uploading this information to a publicly accessible database, you can contribute to environmental research and conservation” she said.

A free training session will be held at Wingham Boat Ramp on Saturday, 5 April, from 10am to 2pm.

Participants will learn everything they need to start monitoring their local waterway.

Visit cen.org.au/events to book your place.

Bookings are essential for catering purposes.