More Defibrillator Funding For Sports Clubs

CARDIAC arrests can happen anywhere, anytime and even apparently fit and healthy people can suffer from one of these life threatening emergencies.

Community sporting clubs and organisations can now apply for life-saving defibrillators as part of the NSW Government’s Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program.



Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the NSW Government has committed $2 million over four years to the program, ensuring more sporting clubs and councils are equipped to respond to life-threatening emergencies.

“Whether you’re at your local sailing club or playing footy with your mates, when someone has a cardiac arrest, time is crucial – they can happen to anyone, anytime, or anywhere so it’s vital that a defibrillator is readily accessible,” Mr Henskens said.

The Local Sports Defibrillator Program is available to sport and recreation clubs, associations and organisations as well as councils and service clubs.

Up to $3,000 is available per device with organisations able to apply for up to three devices.

Applications are open and close Friday 10 February 2023.

Since 2017, more than 2,000 devices have been installed at sports facilities across the State.

The co-deputy Director of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, Professor Jamie Vandenberg, said people who play sport may think they are healthy but sudden cardiac arrest does not discriminate.

“Sudden cardiac arrest is a devastating disease which takes the lives of nine out of ten people who suffer an arrest outside of hospital. It’s vital we install as many life-saving defibrillators as possible across NSW and beyond and that people know how to use them,” Professor Vandenberg said.

“I encourage sporting clubs to apply for these generous grants that will help prevent the trauma, and the heartache, that cardiac arrest causes families.”

A Midcoast Council spokesperson told News Of The Area, “Defibrillators, where they exist, are the property of individual sporting associations, not MidCoast Council.

“We encourage MidCoast sporting clubs to apply for funding for defibrillators to improve the safety of their activities.”

By Marian SAMPSON