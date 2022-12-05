More needed to improve Myall Coast roads

MIDCOAST Mayor Claire Pontin has welcomed last week’s announcement that $1.2 million would be provided to MidCoast Council for urgent pothole repair.

Mayor Pontin said the money, funded under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round, would be highly beneficial after the region was hit by floods and severe weather several times this year.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We have more than 3,600 kilometres of local and regional roads to manage across the MidCoast Council area that have been badly damaged.

“Every dollar counts towards ensuring they are repaired as quickly as possible,” Mayor Claire Pontin said.

Following the announcement, locals are calling for a greater focus on improving road conditions in Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest.

Local Anne Reynolds told News Of The Area, “Apart from the M1, the maintenance of all roads in our LGA are the responsibility of Midcoast Council.

“The main access to Forster, Failford Road, is in 99 percent high quality condition, ensuring locals and holiday makers have safe driving conditions.”

Like many others, Anne would like to see those conditions replicated on the Myall Coast.

She is appealing to MidCoast Council to “please show you respect the lives of people in Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest before there is a fatality”.

By Marian SAMPSON