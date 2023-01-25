More public facilities for Lemon Tree Passage waterfront

PORT Stephens Council is pressing ahead with more public facilities on the Lemon Tree Passage waterfront.

Cr Steve Tucker recently met on site with Council’s Capital Works Manager Phil Miles and Asset Manager John Maretich to discuss the finer details of the expansion.



Mr Tucker said that a piazza would be built beside the takeaway food shop.

“This would give the locals and visitors a more pleasant area to eat in and to interact,” he said.

“We will also be constructing a pathway between Henderson Park and the end of Rudd Reserve.

“There will be seating and possibly some exercise equipment along the way.

“Once completed, people will be able to virtually circle the Peninsula from Koala Shores Holiday Park to Tanilba Bay via Mallabula,” he said.

Since the Covid pandemic, quiet places up and down the coast have become very popular with day trippers from the cities.

Passive recreational areas are also sought out by holiday makers.

Mr Miles said the works will begin after Easter when the crowds taper off.

By Geoff WALKER