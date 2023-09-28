More than 200 extra bus services each week on the way for Coffs Coast

IN a major public transport boost, the Coffs Coast’s public bus network will be overhauled from 30 October with more than 200 extra services to be added each week along with an expansion of the popular Woopi Connect On Demand service.

The service improvements will be rolled out across the Coffs Harbour bus network, which covers a large area stretching from Grafton and Red Rock in the north, to Macksville and Grassy Head in the south, as well as Bellingen and Bowraville in the west.



Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said, “From the end of October there will be more than 200 extra weekly bus services for residents and visitors to Coffs Harbour.

“This represents an increase of around nineteen percent on the current timetable.

“One of the main benefits will be more regular and direct services, making public transport an even more attractive and hassle-free option for locals and visitors, while at the same time reducing congestion on our roads.”

The improved network will include:

● weekday buses every 30 minutes between Park Beach Plaza, Park Beach, The Jetty and Coffs Harbour CBD,

● weekday buses every 30 minutes between Park Beach Plaza, Coffs Harbour CBD, Health Campus, Southern Cross University and Toormina Gardens,

● faster and more direct bus services between Coffs Harbour and the northern beach suburbs, with connections to the expanded Woopi Connect service,

● new weekday peak express bus service between Macksville, Nambucca Heads and Coffs Harbour, and new weekday, middle-of-day services between Bowraville and Macksville, with connecting onward travel towards Coffs Harbour.

● more weekend and public holiday services,

● extra services to Coffs Harbour Airport and,

● town bus services made available in the Bambara Drive housing estate for the first time.

In addition, the popular Woopi Connect On Demand bus service, which already provides flexible and convenient public transport options for people in Coffs Harbour’s Northern Beaches area, will expand to include Sandy Beach and Emerald Beach.

Woopi Connect will also extend its hours of operation, including longer hours on Saturdays and brand new on-demand services on Sundays and public holidays.

Transport for NSW has worked closely with Coffs Harbour City Council, Forest Coach Lines and Busways to plan the new bus network which is being delivered as part of the NSW Government’s 16 Regional Cities Services Improvement Program.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said he was extremely pleased with the announcement.

“This is terrific news for the Coffs Coast and I thank Transport for NSW for this significant decision,” said Mr Singh, Shadow Minister for Tourism, Emergency Services and the North Coast.

“The community consultation process was begun by the NSW Nationals in Government in September 2021 when we asked local customers to have their say on how bus services could be improved to better meet their needs.”

Timetables of Coffs Harbour’s new bus network will be available from 16 October 2023 at

transportnsw.info/routes/bus or through the bus operator websites at forestcoachlines.com.au/travel-info/timetables-and-maps and busways.com.au/nsw/plan-your-trip/area-timetables

Information about Woopi Connect On Demand service can be found at woopiconnect.com.au

Transport for NSW will conduct a series of pop-up community information sessions about the new bus network over coming weeks, including market stalls, free coffee, and sausage sizzles.

Find out more at transportnsw.info/coffs-bus