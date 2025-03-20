More than 90 weapons seized in knife wanding operations



NSW POLICE have taken more than 90 unlawful weapons off the streets and conducted 34 high-visibility wanding operations in an effort to reduce knife crime.

On 9 December 2024, the NSW Government introduced legislation to target the possession of knives, reduce knife crime and improve the overall safety of the community.



For the past three months, NSW Police officers have carried out ‘Operation Ares’, which are high-visibility policing operations in which officers use handheld scanners or electronic metal-detecting ‘wands’ to detect knives and other weapons.

Under the legislation, a senior police officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner or above can declare designated places, which gives police the power to scan people for knives or weapons without a warrant in those locations.

Locations include public transport stations and surrounds; public transport vehicles within two scheduled stops of a designated public transport station; shopping precincts; certain sporting venues; and other public places.

There have been 34 operations carried out across the state since the legislation was passed, including in Coffs Harbour.

In total, 4147 people have been scanned, with 91 unlawful weapons seized, and 67 people have been charged with 71 weapons offences laid.

Police have seized an array of weapons including Tasers (conducted energy device), sling shots, knuckle dusters, machetes, and folding and kitchen knives.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the new legislation is helping police make the community safer.

“The number of weapons that have been seized already is shocking.

“To have taken almost 100 knives and other weapons off our streets is as horrifying as it is important.

“Our tough knife laws are working and getting weapons out of our community.

“The NSW Government and NSW Police are confronting knife crime and sending a strong message that it is not tolerated.”

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell said the operations had successfully taken knives off the streets and made the community safer.

“During the 34 operations we have not only seized dangerous knives and weapons but we have arrested 67 people with offences and put them before the courts,” Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.

“There are only very few purposes for anyone to have a knife in their possession in public. In most circumstances, it is illegal and will only lead to tragedy and the death of innocent people.

“We want people to feel and be safe while they go about their daily lives at shopping centres or on public transport.

“Our high-visibility operations are designed to send a message to people and deter them from carrying knives and weapons.”

Police can request that a person produce a metal object, if detected, while in a designated place and failure to comply may result in a maximum penalty of a fine of $5500.

Penalties of up to $11,000 or imprisonment of up to four years can apply for carrying a knife without a reasonable excuse.

The legislation also made it illegal to sell knives to a child under the age of 18, with exemptions for retailers selling to young people who need a knife for their work or study.

The penalties for selling knives to juveniles was also increased.