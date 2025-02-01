More towers for Port Macquarie-Hastings region as network expands



VODAFONE’S expanded mobile network went live on 30 January, tripling its number of regional mobile sites and more than doubling its mobile coverage across Australia.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In September 2024 the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission cleared Vodafone’s regional network sharing deal with Optus to increase its network coverage to 98.4 percent of the Australian population.

The network expansion boosts Vodafone’s mobile reach from 400,000 square kilometres (sqm) to more than one million sqm.

Customers will gain additional coverage on the Telstra network in key regional centres such as Wagga, Griffith, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.

In the Mid Coast region the expansion means nine additional towers in Port Macquarie, six additional towers for Taree, and four additional towers for Foster-Tuncurry.

“Vodafone is coming to thousands of towns and regional areas we have never been before,” said Kieren Cooney, Vodafone Group Executive, Consumer, Data and Analytics.

“We want to shake up the mobile duopoly that has held back competition and bring the choice and great value of Vodafone’s award-winning network to the bush,” he said.

