Mother’s Day Silent Auction Luncheon to raise key funds for SleepBus

A MOTHER’S Day Silent Auction Luncheon will be held on Saturday 13 May 2023 at Coffs Harbour Surf Club, a fundraiser supporting local efforts to raise $100,000 to purchase a SleepBus for the community.

With a vision to help the homeless have a safe place to sleep at night, International Women’s Day Coffs Coast Woman of the Year 2023, Doris (Cowan) Rake, is powering up a campaign to bring a SleepBus to Coffs Harbour, alongside Coffs Harbour LifeHouse Care.



“Come and enjoy a pre–Mother’s Day luncheon with ocean views, champagne on arrival and a chance to bid on a great local gift idea for that special occasion,” said Doris.

At the event Doris will share the remarkable story of her journey with anorexia and mental health that led to homelessness – sparking the passion that Doris has for helping the vulnerable.

Having researched a range of options to support homeless people with a bed for the night, Doris heard about SleepBus.

She attended the grand opening of SleepBus Byron Bay, where she met founder Simon Rowe who showed her the facilities a SleepBus provides.

“This pod motel-on-wheels will allow up to 20 people a night to have a safe place to lay their head while they gather their thoughts for their next move,” she said.

“Each pod is fitted with an iPad which lists services available to the homeless in their local community; along with air conditioning, memory foam mattresses, a TV, a toilet and CCT security.”

The SleepBus fit-out and business costs come with a $100,000 price tag, which is why Doris, alongside LifeHouse Care’s Lifewalk, is busy raising awareness and funds for the much-needed service.

“Around 700 people a night sleep rough in the Coffs Coast area,” she said.

Supporting the Mother’s Day Luncheon, the local business community has jumped on board with donating goods and services for the silent auction including ‘Win A Harley For A Day’ thanks to North Coast V Twins, a Makita Drill from Petrie’s Mitre 10, a whale watch experience from Jetty Dive, a plush Sheridan dressing gown, Dine and Movie vouchers, a Book Warehouse book, local produce, gift baskets and more.

Saturday 13 May 2023, starting at 11.30am until 2.30pm, the venue is Coffs Surf Club Restaurant and Bar.

For more information and to donate to SleepBus or get involved with the fundraising please contact Doris via email at dmcowan01@gmail.com or call her on 0411 428761.

View the event online at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mothers-day-silent-auction-tickets-622033798837.

By Andrea FERRARI