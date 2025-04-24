Motor Festival revs up in Coffs Harbour



COFFS Showground became a mecca for motors when the Bridgestone B Select Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Motor Festival was held on Sunday, 13 April.

The event was hosted by Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club.

A club spokesperson gave a recap of the great day of motor mania.

“It was a good day out for the attendees, be they exhibitors or spectators, and with the heavy showers of rain on Saturday night and early Sunday finishing at about 10am, it then turned into a sunny day made for a festival,” they said.

“The theme of the event was: ‘If it has a motor and it’s for fun then it’s welcome’, so while the largest number of exhibitors attended with some very well-prepared cars there were also some other interests on display with e-bikes from Bob Wallis cycles, racing karts from The Kart Shop, and some amazing remote-controlled planes from the Coffs Harbour Mode Aircraft Club.

“While the Show and Shine winners, adjudicated by the teams from Chrome Bumper and Advanced Motoring Club with the support of Coffs Auto Recyclers and 4WD, had a particularly good day, it seemed everyone involved enjoyed being in an event that was a little different.”

Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club’s next event is the Quality Accounting Coffs Coast Rally, which will be run on Saturday, 3 May.

The event is a round of both the Queensland and NSW State Rally Championships, and compared to last year is a longer event, with a couple of night stages thrown in.

The rally headquarters and service park will be in Woolgoolga, and there are some low-stress event volunteer positions still available.

No experience is needed as any training required will be provided.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for the event, contact the club through their Facebook or Instagram page or the club website at coffscarclub.com.au.

By Aiden BURGESS

