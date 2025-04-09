Motor Festival to be held this weekend



COFFS Harbour Showground is set to become a mecca for motors this weekend, with the running of the Bridgestone Coffs Coast Sport & Leisure Motor Festival.

Hosted by the Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club, the festival will be held from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, 13 April.

The inclusion criteria will be that if it has a motor and it’s for fun, then it’s welcome.

A Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club spokesperson gave a rundown on what the day would entail.

“There might be some surprises on the day, and a number of clubs, businesses and individuals from our region have registered to display at the event,” they said.

“The plan is a relaxed community event, that is a little different.

“If you are interested in expanding your leisure activities there will be members of the clubs present to answer whatever questions you have regarding their club.

“One of the aims of the event is to raise some funds for our local SES so donations are welcome on entry but not required.

“It’s the first weekend of the school holidays so it will be an opportunity to get the kids out of the house.”

The club will also be hosting the Quality Accounting Coffs Coast Rally on Saturday, 3 May.

By Aiden BURGESS