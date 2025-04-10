Motorfest 2025 gives back to community service groups



MOTORFEST organisers at the Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest Motor Club have donated proceeds from last month’s event to several local community service groups, upholding a long tradition of locals supporting locals.

The beneficiaries included the Tea Gardens Hawks Rugby League Football Club (RLFC), Pindimar-Tea Gardens Rural Fire Service (RFS), Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Savers Club (SLSC), Hawks Nest Meals on Wheels, and the Free Clinic Bus.



“We had an eventful lead-up to the day this year, with Cyclone Alfred lingering in the background,” Motor Club President Ross Anderson told NOTA.

“Members from all these local groups helped us out, from food to manning the gates and moving furniture around, which was a huge help with the precarious nature of the weather last month.

Meals on Wheels President Derek Pont accepted on behalf of the local branch of the organisation that feeds many across the Myall Coast.

Phil Pomery accepted for the Free Clinic Bus, now in its 40th year of operation.

“The Clinic Bus was one of Motorfest’s very first recipients, and it will always be a high priority, we’ll always be here to support them,” Ross said.

Captain David Bright accepted for the Pindimi-Tea Gardens RFS.

“We are all volunteers, trained for fires and floods, we have had to buy 20 new UHF radios for the field, this will help offset those costs,” he said.

Linda Stubbs, receiving for the Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest SLSC said, “This will help with costs of training and equipping with new CPR and first aid equipment.”

“Dakka”, the President of Tea Gardens Hawks RLFC, received the footy club’s donation from Motorfest.

“The new Sports Complex needs $400,000 to finish it off, we are about two-thirds of the way through it now, and keep writing grants, and selling building blocks.”

A special plaque presentation was then made by Ross on behalf of the Motor Club to long-time stalwart member Keith Pearse, recognising his many years of tireless fundraising efforts.

“Keith has sold countless raffle tickets, and always says ‘it’s not about yourself, it is about the club’,” Ross told NOTA.

“He has personally raised a considerable amount of money during our fundraising efforts, most of which has been donated to Community Service Groups.

“This award was in recognition of his dedication to the Motor Club and his personal fundraising.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

