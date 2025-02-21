Mujaay Ganma Foundation receives ute and ongoing service donation



THE Mujaay Ganma Foundation has received a ute (utility vehicle) and lifetime maintenance through the efforts and donations of two Nambucca Valley councillors and their local businesses.

Cr Jane Smith, owner of Nambucca Heads business Matilda’s, hosted the “Celebrating Country” fundraiser on 26 January, with all proceeds going towards assisting the Foundation and Bowraville’s Yuraal Nursery, a project of the charity.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“More than 300 Matilda’s customers came together to celebrate the event,” she told NOTA.

“I want to send a big thank you, for their support of the Mujaay Ganma Foundation.”

The Mujaay Ganma Foundation was created to remember two caring Gumbaynngirr women – Mardi Walker and Florence (Flo) Ballangarry.

Among its many goals, the charity is committed to restoring and regenerating country, which led to the establishment of the Yuraal Community Garden in Bowraville in 2023.

“The Mujaay Ganma team also travels out to hard-to-reach places in the district, carefully removing invasive species, allowing native plants and animals to thrive and returning natural balance to the land,” Cr Smith told NOTA.

“Many places requiring their care and work are in rugged, hard-to-access places, hence the need for a decent 4WD dual cab ute which we have been able to purchase through our fundraiser.”

According to Cr Smith, Matilda’s has three times hosted the yearly Celebrating Country event, at which chefs work to create a special menu to highlight native foods.

Upon hearing about the Matilda’s donation, Bowraville Tyre and Auto offered to help, agreeing to donate all ongoing maintenance and servicing of the vehicle to ensure the team can stay on the road.

“The native nursery and regeneration work (carried out by Mujaay Ganma) along the Nambucca River is important to the Bowraville community and (we are) happy to help in any way,” said fellow Nambucca Valley councillor Jimmy Angel, owner of Bowraville Tyre and Auto.

By Ned COWIE