Multi-vehicle crash at Bulahdelah



A MULTI-VEHICLE accident (MVA) closed the Pacific Highway northbound at Bulahdelah on Saturday, 29 March.

The Bulahdelah Rural Fire Brigade was called to the scene at 12:20pm, after a report of a single vehicle incident.

“On arrival we were confronted with a B-Double and four car MVA,” the Brigade posted to social media.

“A significant diesel and oil spill was obvious with our crew quickly plugging the diesel tank leaks and laying booms and Sphag Sorb to the drains to stop the spill leaching into our waterways.”

The Wootton RFS, Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Tea Gardens, and FRNSW Hazmat Taree and Heavy Hazmat Newcastle also provided assistance.

No injuries were reported.