Multicultural community enjoys International Dinner and Candle Lighting ceremony in Coffs Harbour



BPW COFFS COAST hosted their International Dinner and Candle Lighting Ceremony at the CWA Meeting Rooms in Coffs Harbour last Wednesday.

Members and supporters of BPW were joined by women representing many nations that make up the varied multicultural community on the Coffs Coast.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The evening combined tradition, camaraderie and the celebration of diversity.

BPW is committed to promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Many of last Wednesday’s guests shared their stories of survival, despite adversity, to reach Coffs Harbour.

Among those in attendance were nineteen-year-old Anyaro Okuony Gang, who arrived in Coffs Harbour from Ethiopia last October, and eighteen-year-old guest speaker Cindy Ram Cin Par.

Cindy hails from Myamnar and arrived in Australia last September after being granted refugee status with her mother and brother.

After fleeing Myanmar, the family spent many years in Kuala Lumpur with support from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Cindy completed her schooling in Malaysia’s capital, earning Honours in her International General Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

“Cindy told us that her Mother has a special medical condition and she felt it wasn’t able to be taken care of back home in Malaysia and that there is a better healthcare system in Australia,” said Vigeeta Chauhan, the Regional Manager of Settlement Services International.

“Also the education system is better, so much so that she’s going to be doing her pathway to nursing and starting this month at SCU.”

Vigeeta highlighted the extensive benefits of bringing people from diverse backgrounds together.

“I see the benefits of this evening for people such as Anyaro and Cindy to make connections with the wider community in Coffs and Australia, and I see it’s vital for people to listen to their stories and understand their journey,” Vigeeta said.

“They bring quite a lot of skills into the country and I feel that diversity is very important and through food, dance and music we are able to connect everybody together.

“Plus, meeting with other women empowers them that way.”

The final part of the evening was the BPW candle lighting ceremony, a global tradition that is 88-years-old.

The candle lighting honours BPW clubs from all over the world and consolidates the unity clubs have in fostering peace and cooperation across borders.

By Mary KEILY