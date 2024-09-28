Multicultural lunches unite Coffs Coast community



FOR many years Sien Tedjo has quietly and cheerily helped newcomers to the Coffs Coast feel welcome and part of the community.

Originally starting as a support group for Indonesians, her initiative has since grown into a wider multicultural network.



Each month she organises a multicultural lunch at Jetty Park where a mix of locals and migrants from across the globe come together.

“I want everyone from anywhere to join with us – to eat, connect, and get to know other people in their community so they are not alone,” Sien said.

It’s always a lively gathering with attendees chatting and enjoying a spread of dishes from various cuisines.

Some are still getting up to speed with English, and the lunches offer a good opportunity for practice.

Others dance, while the singers in the group organise karaoke.

Kids of all ages laugh, play and run around with each other.

Sien came to Australia from Indonesia 27 years ago and has lived in Coffs Harbour for two decades.

She didn’t know anyone upon arrival and despite her natural outgoing and friendly personality, found it difficult to meet people and make friends.

“Then I met a woman, Mariana Neloedethan, who supported and introduced me to other people who became my friends,” she said.

“So now I know a lot of people in Coffs!” she said.

Mariana, who lived in Coffs Harbour for more than 50 years, recently passed away.

She was well known locally for both her kindness and the Indonesian beef rendang she sold in a van at the Jetty.

“She helped me and my kids a lot in our lives,” said Sien.

“She was always there when I needed help.”

A regular at the lunches, Shanti from Bali said she didn’t know anyone in Coffs Harbour until she met Sien.

Through the group she has met “many people from everywhere such as Thailand, Philippines, China, Sweden and Burma” as well as longtime Coffs locals.

She says that she is now in a position where she can help other newcomers.

Her niece, Kirana, travels from Grafton to catch up with other young people.

“It’s cool because it’s different every time… sometimes we are celebrating something so there will be lots of decorations and food.”

Local couple Rusni and Martin have been joining the monthly lunches for over a year.

Rusni came to Coffs from Indonesia, working initially as a berry picker but now as a cook.

The two met in Australia and Rusni, who has no family here, sees the group as a surrogate family she can introduce and welcome Martin to.

Locals Toni, Margaret, Di and Maureen have enjoyed meeting many people from all parts of the world.

“Everyone brings along food to share which is a good thing as there are all different nationalities,” said Di.

With an estimated 612 to 868 newcomers arriving in Coffs Harbour each year, such activities play an important role in helping people feel welcome.

For more information about the monthly lunches visit the ‘Coffs Harbour Multicultural’ Facebook page.

By Leigh WATSON

