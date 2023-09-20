Multiple Myall Coast art groups gear up for Spring Holidays and Long Weekend Shows

ART in all its forms and glory herald the start of spring and the holidays, as three local artist groups gear up to present their labours of love before and during the Long Weekend.

The ‘Art Affair’ is first, as a new collective of avid artists feature watercolours, oils, acrylic pours, ink prints, ink scratches, mosaics and woodwork at the Dolphin Room, Tea Gardens Hotel, starting from Monday 18 September, running all week until Friday, 22 September, 9am-5pm each day.



At least four of the artists will be on hand each day, ready to give background and technical details on their works, many showcasing beautiful local scenery, animals and Australiana-inspired concepts.

“Please come in to see how our artists have spread their wings in their chosen media, recognise their ingenuity and mastery of their art forms,” said Rudy Jacobs, Art Affair organiser.

The October Long Weekend will see two of the more established artists’ groups put their works on display.

The Myall U3A artists have been honing their skills with some unique works, to be presented at Hawks Nest Community Hall on Saturday 30 September – Sunday 1 October, during the Long Weekend.

Everything from acrylics, watercolour and pastel paintings, plaster art, painted pots, gift cards, mixed media works to clay figurines will be available to enjoy, and even some books written by U3A Writers’ Group.

The fabulous volunteers from Tea Gardens Lions Club and Hawks Nest Meals On Wheels will be on hand to keep the show-goers refreshed, too.

The Galleries in the Gardens on Marine Drive, Tea Gardens, will be running a new concept: ‘Art Mart’, bringing many beloved gallery members’ works out for display, with individual stalls to feature the different kinds of expression.

The Galleries will also begin their new painted rock path, which will eventually trail the garden and continue on into the future.

With the early spring weather heating up already, the time is ripe for some artistic indulgence and inspiration.

By Thomas O’KEEFE