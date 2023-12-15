Mural makes a splash at Coffs Coast Jump Club’s new-look amenities block



THE renovated amenities block used by the Coffs Coast Jump Club (CCJC) is the new home for an extraordinary mural painted by Bowraville-based artist Nelli Gallop.

News Of The Area met up with Ali on Tuesday 5 December to witness Nelli delivering her finished artwork to the amenities block.



As the mural was brought out panel by panel from Nelli’s vehicle, to stand all four lined-up and leaning temporarily on the building’s exterior wall, Ali’s smile was beaming.

“There’s so much in it, it’s just incredible,” she said.

“More amazing than I could have imagined.”

Resplendent in the blue of the ocean and sky, a whale and her calf are central to the scene.

“The whale has been channelling a really beautiful energy, giving me a feeling of really grounded contentment every time I look into her eye,” mural artist Nelli told News Of The Area.

In the bush calendar there is a connection between the migration and calving of whales and the flowering and seeding of the wattle.

“When it (the wattle) is flowering the whales are going up the coast (north) and when it’s seeding they’re coming back.

“It’s more exciting when it’s flowering so I’ve left it that way,” said Nelli.

“The ocean, for the Gumbaynggirr people, is their totem.

“How could I do a mural in Coffs Harbour and not feature an ocean?”

Explaining some of the symbolism within her work, Nelli points out detail to the left of the mural.

“The journey coming over Split Solitary with the lighthouse and the Seven Sisters above hold a significance as told in the Seven Sisters story.”

There’s also coastal banksia and stingrays, and on the far right of the mural there’s a magpie – each element telling a story.

“The magpie has a shadow side about being true to your face and not talking about people behind their back,” Nelli said.

“For me, this mural called for the magpie, I never normally choose it.”

The inclusion of a scarlet honeyeater, a threatened species, is a hallmark of Nelli’s work.

“I like to include one threatened species to acknowledge that we need to take care of Country.”

By Andrea FERRARI