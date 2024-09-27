Museum needs volunteers to keep our military history alive



THE Frank Partridge VC Military Museum in Bowraville, one of the district’s key visitor drawcards, is in desperate need of volunteers to continue operating into the future.

The museum boasts a comprehensive collection that represents Australia’s involvement in all conflicts from Federation right through to the current day.



A number of the items held by the museum have been recognised as national treasures by the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney.

The collection includes uniforms, medals, weapons, vehicles and a comprehensive research library.

“Volunteering at the museum offers a chance to make a direct impact on the preservation of military history and provides an opportunity to be part of a community dedicated to honouring veterans and keeping their stories alive,” museum volunteer Richard Greentree told News Of The Area.

“Volunteers also gain new skills, meet like-minded individuals, and enjoy the rewarding experience of contributing to a worthwhile cause.”

Mr Greentree explained the numerous volunteer options available.

Volunteers passionate about history can become tour guides, leading visitors through the museum’s exhibits, sharing stories of Australia’s military heritage, and offering insights into the lives of those who served.

Behind-the-scenes help is crucial to the museum’s operations, so volunteers can assist with administrative tasks such as managing bookings, answering visitor inquiries, helping with museum events, and general office duties.

Volunteers can help curate and maintain the museum’s displays which involves cleaning and caring for historical artefacts, organising new exhibits, and ensuring that the museum’s collection is well-preserved for future generations.

The museum holds an extensive library of military history books and volunteers are needed to help catalogue, manage, and maintain the collection, ensuring visitors and researchers have access to these valuable resources.

For those who enjoy working with their hands, the museum’s fleet of historical military vehicles and weapons offers a unique opportunity.

Volunteers can assist in the restoration and maintenance of these vehicles, helping to preserve a significant part of Australia’s military history.

“I volunteer at the museum each Wednesday and I consider it to be my favourite day of the week as there is always something interesting to do and I enjoy the company of the other volunteers,” added Richard.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer at the Frank Partridge VC Museum, Bowraville, you can visit the Museum at 29 High Street any day of the week from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, call them on

(02) 65 647 056 or email enquiries@militarymuseum.org.au.

By Mick BIRTLES