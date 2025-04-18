Music exam success for Valla student



VALLA student Alexia Smith has attained a distinction with a score of 99 percent on a Certificate of Music (C-Mus) in Contemporary Vocal with the Australian Guild of Music (AGMS).

The year 10 student from St John Paul College in Coffs Harbour has been studying singing for six years.



According to Alexia’s Macksville-based music teacher Carmel Gutteridge, this award represents the culmination of many months of work for the promising student.

“We (her family and I) are just so proud of Alexia,” Carmel said.

“She has worked terribly hard and has a very promising career in front of her.

“I’m really excited to see where she goes from here.”

Alexia is well known in the Nambucca Valley and Coffs Harbour region, having taken part regularly in school concerts, Christmas carol events, and performing at various clubs.

“I’m just so grateful to my Mum and my teacher for giving me the opportunity to learn music,” Alexia said.

“I wish more children could be given the chance to express themselves through song.”

The talented teenager’s other interests include creative arts as well as sports such as basketball, netball, and soccer.

Although she dreams of becoming a professional singer, Alexia also professes a love of animals and would one day like to work with small animals as a veterinarian.

“They are two very different interests I know, but I really couldn’t choose between the two at the moment.”

By Ned COWIE