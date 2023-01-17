Musos on the Beach: Community comes together to jam at Bennetts Beach

A FANTASTIC turnout of locals headed to Bennetts Beach for the inaugural Musos On The Beach event held on Wednesday 11 January.

The event was born after organiser Lisa Beatty, who is learning the guitar, took to social media to call for local musicians to gather for a community ‘jam’.

“The evening was filled with cool vibes with tunes by some local musicians featuring Dave, Doug and E,” said Lisa.

“Internationally renowned Ghanaian-Australian singer-songwriter Afro Moses joined in for the evening and had the crowd of approximately 200 locals and area visitors dancing to their own beat,” she said.

Musos on The Beach now has a Facebook group for interested locals to stay up to date on future get together.