Myall Coast angel Jessica Johnston to shave for a cure



LOCAL angel Jessica Johnston will be taking it all off as part of the Leukaemia Foundation’s ‘World’s Greatest Shave’ in support of blood cancer patients and research, at the Tea Gardens Country Club on Friday 19 January.

Just after the raffles, at approximately 7:30pm, Jess will have her long and luscious locks shorn in support of the worthy charity.



“I wanted to do the World’s Greatest Shave to donate my hair so it could be used as a wig for someone in need,” Jess told NOTA.

Jess lost her father (not to leukaemia) late last year, and said, “Dad’s loss made me realise life is too short and I want to do some good in my own life and make a positive impact on someone else’s.

“Shaving my head, knowing it could change someone else’s life is very empowering – hair is beautiful, but you don’t need hair to be beautiful.”

Jess’ humble donation goal was set at $1000, but as of the Sunday before the main event, incoming donations had already reached $1,418, with hopefully much more to be added by readers and locals before the clippers start humming on Friday.

“With no screening programs available and no means of prevention through lifestyle changes, blood cancer is Australia’s hidden cancer crisis, and every day, 53 Aussies are diagnosed with blood cancer, and sixteen will lose their life,” Jess explained.

“We can’t delay action, raising crucial funds that help give those facing blood cancer all the support and information they need, while driving breakthrough research projects discovering better ways to diagnose and treat blood cancer.

“Big or small, every donation counts, and you have the power to help me make an extraordinary difference.”

The Country Club has placed QR codes around the premises, which will take donors directly to Jess’ page, and there are also several tins few tins for cash donations, so even after the great shave, donations can still be made at the Tea Gardens Country Club.

By Thomas O’KEEFE