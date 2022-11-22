Myall Coast businesses excel in tourism industry awards

LOCAL tourism businesses and individuals were among the winners and finalists at the NSW Caravan and Camping Industry Association Awards in Sydney last week.

“It’s very satisfying to see Barrington Coast tourism businesses and individuals recognised for exceptional best practice and innovation, and we congratulate all winners and finalists,” said Deb Tuckerman, MidCoast Council’s Manager Growth, Economic Development and Tourism.



“These businesses are setting the benchmark for holiday parks in NSW and offer the kind of holiday experience many people are looking for in the Barrington Coast.”

The NSW Holiday Park of the Year Award went to Big4 River Myall Holiday Resort at Bulahdelah in the less than 100 sites category.

Tiona Holiday Park was a finalist in the more than 100 sites category.

Myall River Camp at Hawks Nest won the NSW Holiday Park Innovation Award.

“There were seven notable finalists in our category, so to say I was pleasantly surprised is an understatement,” said Selina Nichols from Myall River Camp.

“Thank you Destination Barrington Coast for the enormous help you’ve given us on our journey,” she said.

Robyn Kingsmill from Lani’s Holiday Island and Lani’s on the Beach won the President’s Award for services to the industry.

Kelly McKillop from Tiona Holiday Park was a finalist in the Employee of the Year Award.