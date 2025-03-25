Myall Coast Chamber promotes region to visiting sailors



THE Myall Coast Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is hoping Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest will benefit from a visitor boost during this year’s Sail Port Stephens event, which runs from 31 March to 5 April.

Sail Port Stephens is firmly entrenched as a “must do” event on the national sailing calendar, attracting 1000-plus competitors, family members and industry representatives.

Fleet sizes have been on a consistent upward trajectory, spurring organisers in 2023 to expand the format from a week-long regatta to a multi-event series with passage racing, offshore windward-leewards and off-the-beach competition.

Iconic events include the Commodores Cup, Port Stephens Trophy and NSW Yachting Championships.

The regatta is organised by Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club and Destination Port Stephens.

With the beginning of the regatta just days away, the local Chamber is hopeful Sail Port Stephens participants and their families will make the trip across the bay to explore the Myall Coast.

“Jump on the ferry and come across to Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest for a meal, shopping or a round of golf,” said Chamber vice president Chris Taylor.

“[The event] generates more than $3 million annually for the Nelson Bay area and it’s time that Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest businesses increasingly tapped into this annual Sail Port Stephens revenue stream.

“As a bonus this year, we’re getting the lower Myall River dredged and the punters will be able to see the improvements in the estuary occurring here as a result.”

The Chamber has been liaising with Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club CEO Paul O’Rourke to encourage visitation ahead of the regatta’s launch.

“Paul is pushing our case with the event’s sailors and supporters to jump on any of our ferries and come across to the north side for a day out,” Mr Taylor said.

“Every day in this year’s event there will be punters available to come across and visit us here and Thursday 3 April is a lay day with no sailing at all.

“Paul will be advising all yacht skippers and participants about what we have on offer here (on the Myall Coast).”