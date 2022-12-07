Myall Coast Radio Looks to the Future

MYALL Coast Radio has now been broadcasting for almost three years, with plans in place to ensure its sustainability well into the future.

Since initial discussions in 2019, when establishing a local station was described as “a great idea”, Myall Coast Radio has gone from strength to strength.



With the decision to be a live streaming service, listening to local radio programs from anywhere in the world has never been easier.

Indications from Myall Coast Radio show that many regular listeners tune in from across the globe.

Moving forward, President of the Myall Coast Radio Committee, Chris Lock said a membership drive will be starting in the new year.

“Our average listener base has been the 45-to-65-year range and of those, 64 percent has been women,” he said.

“Our aim is to improve our listener base, and we have set a target to increase our membership by 50 percent to help achieve this goal.”

Additionally, the organisation has increased its social media presence by 70 percent in the past few weeks to help spread the word.

Myall Coast Radio, run completely by volunteers and reliant on sponsorship, are always looking for new volunteers.

From assisting with programming, technical support, sponsorship and day to day back-office issues, through to becoming a presenter and sharing your passions with the world, there is something for everyone.

Those who are interested in supporting the organisation should contact Myall Coast Radio at admin@myallcoastradio.com.au.

By John SAHYOUN